Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 220,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

