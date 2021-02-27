MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 14.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.01. 2,363,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 784,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

