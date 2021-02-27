Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $28,407,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lumentum by 335.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,158 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

LITE stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

