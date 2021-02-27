Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

