Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after buying an additional 513,443 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.