Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,630 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.