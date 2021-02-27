Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $23.08 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966,875 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.