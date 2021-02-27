Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of RS stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.