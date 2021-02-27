Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.97. Loop Industries shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 270,364 shares traded.

LOOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $365.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

