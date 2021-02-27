Loop Capital Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.26.

ZS opened at $205.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 211.2% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

