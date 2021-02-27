Loop Capital Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

STX opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

