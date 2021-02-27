Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $98,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $330.25 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.