Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 633,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

