Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.