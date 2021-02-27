LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 6.1%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $62.83. Approximately 724,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 704,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after buying an additional 261,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

