LivePerson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 461% compared to the average volume of 475 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $65.62 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

