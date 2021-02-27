LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.17, but opened at $64.40. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 17,754 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

