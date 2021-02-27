Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.30 million and $3,561.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00313231 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.38 or 0.99855684 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 712,819,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.