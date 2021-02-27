Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,942,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,573,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Liquidia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $121.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,511,842 shares of company stock worth $4,537,877. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liquidia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.