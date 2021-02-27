Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.
Shares of LMNL opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
About Liminal BioSciences
Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.
