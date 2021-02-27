Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.11% of Limelight Networks worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,639 shares of company stock valued at $454,020. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

