Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $286.14 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

