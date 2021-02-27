Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.