Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Sunoco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NYSE SUN opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.