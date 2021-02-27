Lido Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

