Lido Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.