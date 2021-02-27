Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,837 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

