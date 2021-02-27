Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,018 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

