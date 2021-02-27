Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $301.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

