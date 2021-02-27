Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.