Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after acquiring an additional 199,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,368 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $304.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

