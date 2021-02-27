Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

