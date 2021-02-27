Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 671,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

