Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,986,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $86.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

