Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 8,623 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.