Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 8,623 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE LBRT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.
