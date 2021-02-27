Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $4.89 on Friday, hitting $145.36. 173,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

