Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,670,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,396. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.