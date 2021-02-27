LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

LHC Group stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.71. The stock had a trading volume of 343,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

