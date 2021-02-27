LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.50 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.73.

LHCG stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.71. 343,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

