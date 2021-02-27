LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.97 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.