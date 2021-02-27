Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.80. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 28,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$160.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

