Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Leidos by 1,163.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.