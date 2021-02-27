Leidos Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.