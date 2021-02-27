Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 558,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 883,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $833,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.