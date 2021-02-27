Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Leaf Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 564,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,189. Leaf Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

