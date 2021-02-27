Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

LAWS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

