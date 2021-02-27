Laura J. Lane Sells 2,375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $157.83. 3,443,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

