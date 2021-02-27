Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 3,026 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LSCC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

