Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.31.

LSTR stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $163.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

