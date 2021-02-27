La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Buys $10,115.85 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director James P. Hackett bought 255 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

