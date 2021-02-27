L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. L Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.95.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.